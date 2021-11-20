Amy M. Klimek Sells 3,000 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.35 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

