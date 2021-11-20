Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.43. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. 213,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,345. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $121,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

