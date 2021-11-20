Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $11,324,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.19. 72,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

