Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.58 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 11,795,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

