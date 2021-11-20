Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $1,607,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

