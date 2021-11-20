Analysts Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $160,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.06.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

