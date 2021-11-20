Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

