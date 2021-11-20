Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce $3.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 million and the lowest is $3.63 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $7.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

RKDA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. 182,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

