Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.45 Million

Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post $526.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ARGO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. 113,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

