Analysts Expect GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenVision Acquisition.

NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

