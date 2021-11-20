Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

