Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.87 million to $550.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

MSGE traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

