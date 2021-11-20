Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.06. ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $804.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.