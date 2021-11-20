Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.17. 148,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

