Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the highest is $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $48.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 384,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,244. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

