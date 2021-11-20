Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 68.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 416,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,853. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

