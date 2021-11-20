Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

