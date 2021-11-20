Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $410.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

