Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.41). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 61,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 194.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

