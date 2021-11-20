Analysts Set Expectations for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KTRA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

