Analysts Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) PT at $26.33

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $26.80. 1,730,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

