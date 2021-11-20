Analysts Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.10

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

