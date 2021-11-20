Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price at $54.89

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

