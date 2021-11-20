Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $38.59

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. 6,862,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.