Analyzing BBQ (BBQ) and Its Rivals

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BBQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get BBQ alerts:

This table compares BBQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 13.10% 3.34% BBQ Competitors 4.59% -37.52% 1.32%

This table compares BBQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 7.43 BBQ Competitors $1.56 billion $100.46 million 11.26

BBQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s competitors have a beta of -8.70, meaning that their average share price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 836 4467 5203 190 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.34%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBQ beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.