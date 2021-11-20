Analyzing QDM International (QDMI) and Its Competitors

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 33 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare QDM International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QDM International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 37.88

QDM International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QDM International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1054 1186 45 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.03%. Given QDM International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, indicating that its stock price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 6.00% 17.26% 5.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QDM International competitors beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

