Analyzing Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) & TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TrueBlue has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TrueBlue and Rooshine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueBlue currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given TrueBlue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue 2.39% 12.55% 5.77% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueBlue and Rooshine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $1.85 billion 0.51 -$141.84 million $1.41 18.66 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueBlue.

Summary

TrueBlue beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others. The PeopleManagement segment supplies contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. The PeopleScout segment covers the provision of permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing for its customers for all major industries and jobs. The company was founded by John Ross Coghlan and Glenn Welstad in 1989 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Rooshine Company Profile

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

