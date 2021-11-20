Analyzing VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Inozyme Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $1.06 million 723.37 -$46.23 million ($0.26) -11.46 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million N/A N/A

VBI Vaccines has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VBI Vaccines and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.90%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than Inozyme Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -9,290.20% -39.02% -30.11% Inozyme Pharma N/A -34.30% -31.90%

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. The company was founded on April 9, 1965 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

