Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.
NYSE:BUD opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.