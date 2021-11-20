Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

