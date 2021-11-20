Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of Annaly Capital Management worth $29,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

