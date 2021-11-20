Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 56.6% in October

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the October 14th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHL. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

