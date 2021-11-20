Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) PT Raised to $54.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of APOG opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 424.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

