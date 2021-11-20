AppCoins (APPC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $274,487.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and $274,487.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00223105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00090317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,425,245 coins and its circulating supply is 244,425,244 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.