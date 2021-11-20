Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

