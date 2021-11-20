Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Old Port Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 465,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after buying an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $161.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.