Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.2% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 148,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 138,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $161.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

