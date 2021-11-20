Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer Sells 10,355 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

