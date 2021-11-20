Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.90.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

