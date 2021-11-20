Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.90.

AMAT stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

