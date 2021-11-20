Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Sells $39,444.10 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $39,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at $42,639,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at $23,576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at $12,384,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

