Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $51,210.00 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $63,876.16.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $75,876.75.

Shares of APR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 265,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,194. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apria by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

