AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $47,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

