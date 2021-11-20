AQR Capital Management LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $46.27 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

