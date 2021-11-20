AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Relic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New Relic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

