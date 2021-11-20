AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cytosorbents worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

