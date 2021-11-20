AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $628,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,900 shares of company stock worth $20,543,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Inari Medical stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 326.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

