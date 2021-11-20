Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

