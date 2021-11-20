ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,020.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 151,136 shares of company stock worth $444,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

