Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 29.5% in October

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 536,023 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.