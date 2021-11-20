Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($1.12). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

